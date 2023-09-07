Soy Futures Red through Midday

Thursday soybean prices are currently down by as much as 15 cents across the front month contracts. Midday Soymeal quotes are $3.10 to $4.20 in the red. Soybean Oil futures are triple digits weaker with losses of as much as 2.7% so far.

Analysts expect USDA to report 0 MT to -200k MT of old crop soybean export business for the week that ended 8/31. New crop sales are expected to come in between 1.4 and 2 MMT for the weekly report. Soymeal bookings are expected to be between 200k MT and 650k MT total, with more sales for new crop delivery. BO bookings are estimated from -5k to +20k MT, with less than 10k for each 22/23 and 23/24.

The monthly export data from Census showed 46.88 mbu of soybeans were exported in July. That was a 3-month high, but still 45% below July ’22. Accumulated soybean shipments were marked at 1.929 bbu, requiring 51 mbu exports for August to hit the WASDE full year forecast. The marketing year is done, but the data is incomplete.

Census showed 1.08 MMT for July soymeal exports. Soy oil shipments were shown at 16,882 MT for the month, taking the season total to 146.9k MT.

Sep 23 Soybeans are at $13.47, down 13 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $13.00, down 15 3/8 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $13.61 1/4, down 15 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.75 1/4, down 14 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.