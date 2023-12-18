Soy Futures Rallied on Monday

The soy complex started the week with strength, led by the products. Front month Soymeal futures rallied 0.99% to 1.8% with a $7.80 gain for the Jan contract. Soybean Oil futures finished the session with 50 to 69 point gains of as much as 1.3%. The beans themselves closed at or near their highs with 5 ¾ to 11 ¼ cent gains of as much as 0.9%.

Weekly Inspections data showed 1.411 MMT (51.87 mbu) of soybeans were exported during the week that ended 12/14. That was up from 1 MMT last week, but a 28% decrease from the same week last year and 17% below the 5-yr average for the given week. USDA updated the season’s total to 21.17 MMT (777.8 mbu), compared to 25.5 MMT at the same time last year.

Authorities governing the Panama Canal announced they will raise the daily Panamax allotment to 24 vessels beginning mid-Jan, from the 18/day forecast. Lack of rain in the Central American country began impacting daily traffic in August, when a 32/day cap was introduced.

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.27, up 11 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $12.73 1/8, up 11 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.40, up 8 1/2 cents,

May 24 Soybeans closed at $13.50 3/4, up 7 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.