Soy Futures Mostly Weaker

Beans are currently 2 to 12 cents lower, but Nov is holding above the $13 mark.Soymeal futures are down by $3.20 to $5. Soybean Oil prices are currently 52 to 73 points in the black leaving the Dec contract at a net 53 point drop for the week’s move.

Chinese data showed soybean imports from Brazil was 6.88 MMT of the 7.15 MMT Sep total. The U.S. share was listed at 133k MT.

Weekly soybean bookings were 1.37 MMT, and at the high end of the expected range. USDA showed China was the top buyer for the week that ended 10/12, and also had 622k MT of soybeans switched from unknown to China and 178k MT from unknown to Spain. The week’s export shipment was 1.99 MMT for a season total of 5.486 MMT (201.61 mbu). That compares to 2.6 MMT at the same time last year.

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $13.05, down 10 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $12.48 3/8, down 10 5/8 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.22 3/4, down 9 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.32 1/2, down 7 1/2 cents,

