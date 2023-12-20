Soy Futures Mixed in AM, Mostly Red

The morning soy market shows beans trading within 2 cents of UNCH, but mostly in the red. Meal is within $0.50 of UNCH, though both Jan and May are in the black. Soy oil prices are down by 6 to 11 points so far into the midweek session.

The soybean market ended the Tuesday session 3c off the day’s low, on 13 to 17 ¾ cent losses. Soymeal prices led the way lower with 2% losses of as much as $9.60. Soybean Oil futures were the complex outlier with 9 to 10 point gains. With January options expiration looming, preliminary open interest sank 25,492 contracts on Tuesday in that delivery month, and 26,298 contracts overall.

Brazilian officials will increase the required domestic biodiesel blend rate from 12% to 14% beginning March ’24, and to 15% beginning 2025. Per China Customs, 2023 soybean imports through November totaled 89.63 MMT, up 13% year/year. Brazil’s Ag Ministry extended the permitted late planting date for soybeans to January 13th, a trade off between weather delays and increased foliar disease risks.

Argentina is planning on raising the export tax on soy products to 33% from 31%, matching the existing tax on soybeans. This is an effort to generate foreign exchange for the government following the peso devaluation and makes exporting whole beans relatively more attractive than before.

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.12 1/2, down 14 1/2 cents, currently up 2 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $12.59 1/1, down 14 1/8 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.22 1/2, down 17 1/2 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

May 24 Soybeans closed at $13.33, down 17 3/4 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

