Soy Futures Higher into Day Session

July 17, 2023 — 08:16 am EDT

Soy futures are trading higher coming out of the weekend. Beans are 10 to 12 cents higher so far, meal prices are up by $3 to $4/ton, and soy oil prices are up a penny. On Friday, July soybean futures expired at $14.95 ¾ - a 15 1/2 cent premium to the now lead month August contract. Bean futures were 22 ¼ lower to 9 ¾ higher. Preliminary open interest rose 7,139 contracts across all months, net buying interest. Soymeal futures were $1.50 to $0.90 higher at the close. BO futures settled the day down by 52 to 64 cents. USDA showed the cash B100 price was stronger in MN by 55 cents to $5.60/gal, but weaker in IL to $5.73/gal. 

There were 179 delivery notices against July soy oil as the contract expired, going from Bunge and ADM to a commercial JPM client. 

The weekly Commitment of Traders update had managed money adding shorts during the week that ended 7/11. That left the group 6.4k contracts less net long at 82,748. Commercial soybean hedgers were 146,287 contracts net short after nearly a wash of net new buying offset net new selling. In soymeal, CFTC data showed managed money firms were closing shorts for a 54,199 contract net long. The funds were 7,653 contracts more net long in BO through the week after net new buying left them at a 49,572 contract net long – the most since Jan. 

Analysts estimate the NOPA members processed 170.568 mbu of soybeans in June. That would be a new record for the month. There was one less processing day in June. Soy oil stocks are expected to be 1.872 billion lbs. The NOPA report will be released today. 

Aug 23 Soybeans  closed at $14.80 1/4, down 4 1/2 cents, currently up 10 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash   was $14.80 3/8, down 7 1/8 cents,

Sep 23 Soybeans  closed at $13.99 3/4, up 3/4 cent, currently up 12 cents

Nov 23 Soybeans  closed at $13.70 3/4, up 1 cent, currently up 12 1/4 cents


