News & Insights

Stocks

Soy Futures Gaining into Report Day

December 08, 2023 — 10:06 am EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Soybean futures are starting off Friday with 2 to 8 ¾ cent gains. USDA will release updated US and global supply/demand estimates at noon EST/11 am CST. The Soybean Oil futures led the soy complex on Thursday with 3.6% gains of over 170 points. The Jan contract is still at a net 32 point loss for the week’s move. Beans settled up by more than a 1%, with double digit gains of as much as 16 ¼ cents. Preliminary open interest suggests net new buying interest on Thursday, rising 4,747 soybean contracts (all months). Jan soybean futures went home on Thursday with a net 13c loss for the week to date. Soymeal rallied off the daily lows, but still closed $0.40 to $1.70 in the red on the day. 

Canadian Canola Prices  were also boosted by the strong soy oil trade, ending the Thursday session 2.4% in the black – limiting the net weekly draw down to $13 CAD/MT going into Friday.

CONAB cut their Brazilian soybean production estimate to 160.18 MMT, down 2.24 MMT from last month. They still have planted area up 2.8% from last year at 45.309 million HA. Exports for the 2023/24 campaign are expected to be 109.59 MMT (4.026 billion bushels, or not quite double the November forecast for US shipments). 

The weekly data confirmed 1.518 MMT of soybeans were sold during the week that ended 11/30. That was a 20% drop for the week but was still 2x the same week last year and was within estimates. Total soybean commitments were up to 1.19 billion bushel – 16% behind last year’s pace.  

Jan 24 Soybeans  closed at $13.11 3/4, up 16 1/4 cents, currently up 7 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash   was $12.56 7/8, up 16 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans  closed at $13.30 1/4, up 14 3/4 cents, currently up 7 cents

May 24 Soybeans  closed at $13.44 1/4, up 14 1/4 cents, currently up 6 1/2 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.