Soy Futures Falling Hard to Start the Week

Front month soy futures are 38 to 58 cents in the red so far, with a 4% loss in September. Soymeal prices are also 2.5% in the red, with $10/ton losses. Soybean Oil is down the most % wise, with 4.5% losses of nearly 3 cents/lb at midday.

USDA announced a large export sale for 132k MT of new crop soybeans to China this morning. Also, private exporters reported a 183,300 MT sale of soymeal to the Philippines for 23/24 delivery.

USDA’s Export Inspections report had 329,518 MT of soybean exports for the week that ended 7/27. That was up from 288k MT last week but below the 595k MT shipped during the same week last year. USDA showed 60k MT for each, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Mexico as the top destinations. The full season total reached 50.512 MMT, a 5.9% lag from last year’s pace.

Safras y Mercado is projecting next year’s Brazilian soybean crop at another new record high at 171.5 MMT. USDA used 165 MMT in July. Some industry analysts are less aggressive on their acreage expectations, due to the strengthening of the Real vs. the dollar. Safras had Brazil’s 2024 soy demand at 99 MMT exports (+4 MMT), crush at 55 MMT (+1.6), and soymeal production at 42.3 MMT (+3%).

Aug 23 Soybeans are at $14.45 3/4, down 41 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $13.95 1/4, down 50 3/4 cents,

Sep 23 Soybeans are at $13.74 3/4, down 58 1/4 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $13.35 1/2, down 47 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.