Soy Futures Fading on Friday

Midday soybean future prices are 7 ½ to 12 ¼ cents in the red, pressured by weaker new crop bids. Soymeal futures are also fading with $1.10 to $2.90/ton losses at midday. Front month Soybean Oil futures are 58 to 62 points lower so far.

USDA’s FAS reported soybean bookings were 1.08 MMT during the week that ended 12/07. That was a 3-wk low and 60% of the same week last year’s volume, and was near the low end of pre-report estimates. The report included 576k MT of previously announced business.

NOPA members reported a new average daily crush record of 6.3 mbu/day during the month of November. The 189.04 mbu crush was at the high end of estimates and was only 0.4% below the 189.77 mbu record set in October – on one less processing day. Soybean oil stocks ballooned 10.4% to 1.213 billion lbs, the trade average guess was to see 1.138b lbs.

Soybean planting in Argentina advanced 8% points for the week to 60% finished according to BAGE.

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.06, down 8 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $12.52 7/8, down 8 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.21 3/4, down 10 1/4 cents,

May 24 Soybeans are at $13.33 3/4, down 11 1/2 cents,

