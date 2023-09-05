News & Insights

Soy Futures Fading After 3-Day Weekend

September 05, 2023 — 12:47 pm EDT

Current soybean futures are trading 2 to 6 cents lower through Tuesday’s midday. Soymeal futures are down by $1.80 to $2.10/ton in the active months, while the in-delivery Sep contract is $7.30 weaker. Soybean Oil futures are down by 67 to 77 points at midday. 

Barchart lowered their estimate for the national average soybean yield by 0.07 to 50.71. 

USDA announced a private export sale for 251k MT of new crop beans to unknown destinations. 

The weekly Export Inspections report had 378,595 MT of soybeans shipped for the week that ended 8/31. That finished the season with 52.25 MMT via the weekly reporting system – that is 97% of the WASDE forecast, though the monthly reports hold more data. 

Sep 23 Soybeans  are at $13.54 1/4, down 2 cents,

Nearby Cash   is at $13.01 1/2, down 10 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans  are at $13.60, down 9 1/4 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans  are at $13.73 3/4, down 9 cents,

