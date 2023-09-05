Soy Futures Fade on Tuesday

Front month soy futures weakened out of the Labor Day weekend. Beans were down by ¾ to 7 ¼ cents. Soymeal futures ended the session $1.90 and $2 weaker in the active contracts, while Sep dropped $6.40. Soybean Oil futures closed with 49 to 55 point losses on Tuesday.

Barchart lowered their estimate for the national average soybean yield by 0.07 to 50.71.

USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report had 95% of the beans setting pods. The NASS report also had 16% dropping leaves, up from 5% last week and 3 ppts ahead of the average.

USDA announced a private export sale for 251k MT of new crop beans to unknown destinations.

The weekly Export Inspections report had 378,595 MT of soybeans shipped for the week that ended 8/31. That finished the season with 52.25 MMT via the weekly reporting system – that is 97% of the WASDE forecast, though the monthly reports hold more data.

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $13.49, down 7 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $13.04 3/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.65, down 4 1/4 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.79, down 3 3/4 cents,

