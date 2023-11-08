Soy Futures Fade into Close, Finish Wednesday Mixed

Beans rallied overnight and followed through for most of the morning. Afternoon pressure, however, pulled the market back to finish the day within 4 cents of UNCH. Soymeal futures also faltered through the day session, but held on to close mostly higher. Soybean Oil futures also reversed course through the intra-day session, but worked from initial weakness to close 16 to 46 points in the black.

USDA’s ERS released their Baseline Projections for the soy industry through the next decade. They project acreage increasing from this year’s 83.6 million back to near last year’s 87.5m @ a steady 87m planted and 86m harvested. Crush is projected to climb towards 2.6 bbu/yr, as exports cap near 2.1 bbu. The cash price is projected to work back toward $10.50/bu over the decade. Soybean oil is expected to increase in biofuel pull from the record 12.1b lbs to 14.5b over the next ten years. Meal is projected to see a 7.7m ton/yr increase in domestic use, with little growth in exports.

USDA announced three large private soybean export sales this morning. China booked 433k MT, and two sales were made to unknown destinations at 132k MT and 344.5k MT. All sales were for 23/24 delivery. Traders are looking for tomorrow’s Export Sales report to show between 800k MT and 1.5 MMT of soybeans were sold during the week that ended 11/2.

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $13.49, up 1/4 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $13.04 1/1, up 4 3/8 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.65 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.77, up 3 cents,

