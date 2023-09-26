Soy Futures End Tuesday Higher

Front month bean futures settled the day up a nickel to 5 ¾ cents. November printed an 18 ¾ cent range and closed above the $13 round number. Soymeal futures settled with $2-$3 gains across the front months. Soybean Oil futures ended the session 11 to 23 points in the black after a back and forth Tuesday session.

The pre-report survey has 244 mbu of soybean stocks expected for Sep 1. If realized that would be 6 mbu tighter than the WASDE projection. Traders estimate between 216 mbu and 270 mbu will be in the quarterly NASS report.

Brazil’s Ag Rural reported soy planting at 1.9% finished as of 9/21. That compares to 1.5% at the same time last year.

The weekly Crop Progress update had 73% of soybeans were dropping leaves, and harvest advanced 7% points to 12% finished as of 9/24. Condition ratings were 334 on the Brugler500 Index

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.02 3/4, up 5 cents,

Nearby Cash was $12.38, up 5 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.21, up 5 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.32 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

