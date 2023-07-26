Soy Future Close Mixed, Mostly Weaker in the Beans

Old crop soybean futures rallied 30 3/4 cents, as the new crop prices were UNCH to 2c weaker. That extended the Aug/Nov spread to $1.26. November futures are still 18 1/4 cents higher for the week’s move. Soymeal futures closed higher, again led by the $10 gain for August. Soybean Oil however faded by triple digits.

USDA made two private new crop bean export sale announcements this morning, both to unknown destinations. The first was for 272k MT and the other was or 229k MT.

Ahead of USDA’s weekly Export Sales report, analysts are looking for between 50k and 400k MT old crop bean sales and 300k to 800k MT for new crop. Estimates for soymeal range between 150k MT and 600k MT for the week that ended 7/20. Traders are looking for fewer than 20k MT of soy oil sales.

Aug 23 Soybeans closed at $15.46 1/4, up 30 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $15.15 3/4, up 25 7/8 cents,

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $14.68 1/2, up 18 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $14.20, unch,

