News & Insights

Stocks

Soy Firms Higher on Wednesday

April 03, 2024 — 06:57 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Front month soybeans were up by 6 ½ to 8 ¼ cents on Wednesday, with a midweek recovery in meal and follow through strength in the oil. Soymeal prices closed $1.50 to $1.70 in the black on the day. Nearby Soy Oil futures ended with 22 to 25 point gains. 

StoneX lowered their estimate for Brazilian soybean production via lower yields in MGDS, Sao Paulo, and Parana. The new output estimate is set at 150.8 MMT. 

Hearwell Renewables announced a Nebraskan based renewable diesel plant ‘s construction completion has been delayed until 2026. The 80m gallon/yr plant was projected to be completed this summer. 

US soybean crush for February was slightly disappointing at 194 million bushels when USDA released the official Fats & Oils totals on Monday afternoon. Perhaps overlooked, the smaller crush results in bean oil stocks being 9% lower at the end of February vs. Feb 2023. 

May 24 Soybeans  closed at $11.82 1/4, up 8 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash   was $11.28 1/1, up 8 3/4 cents,

Jul 24 Soybeans  closed at $11.95 1/4, up 7 1/2 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans  closed at $11.84 3/4, up 7 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.