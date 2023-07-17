Soy Extends Gains on Monday

Bean futures settled about a dime below their daily highs, but still up 3 3/4 to 7 1/2 cents for the day. Soymeal futures rallied by $8.60 to $10.60 per ton on the board. Front month Bean Oil prices faded by 24 to 31 points for the day.

This afternoon’s Crop Progress report indicated soybeans at 56% blooming and 20% setting pods, both 5% and 3% above their respective 5-year averages. Crop ratings were up 4% to 55% good/excellent, which brough the Brugler500 index 7 points higher to 346.

The Export Inspections data showed 155,556 MT of soybean shipments for the week that ended 7/13. That was down from 300k MT last week and 440k MT during the same week last year. The season’s total was 49.889 MMT as of 7/13, that is down from 52.68 MMT last year.

The monthly NOPA report showed 165.02 mbu of soybeans crushed by members during June, coming in under trade estimates. That was 7.25% below last month and up 0.21% from last year but shy of 2020’s record. Soy oil stocks came in at 1.69 billion lbs, well below expectations.

Safras and Mercado released their initial estimates for Brazil’s 23/24 production, showing 45m HA (+2.5%) of area producing 163.2 MMT.

Aug 23 Soybeans closed at $14.84, up 3 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $14.82 7/8, up 1 5/8 cents,

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $14.07 1/4, up 7 1/2 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.78, up 7 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.