Soy Drops on Turnaround Tuesday

Front month soybeans closed the Tuesday market with 6 to 12 ¼ cent losses. After the Monday rally, Jan futures sit at a net 19 ¾ cent gain for the week. Soymeal futures faded by $2.90 to $3 across the front months. Soybean Oil futures ended the session with 65 to 69 point losses.

There have still been zero delivery notices against December meal or bean oil. The oldest longs have been exiting in orderly fashion thus far, with the first up date now 11/28/23 for meal and 11/20/23 for bean oil.

USDA’s daily reporting system announced another larger soybean purchase as unknown destinations booked 198k MT.

The weekly Export Inspections report had 984k MT (36.17 mbu) of soybean shipments for the week that ended 12/07. That was down from the 1.17 MMT last week and from the 1.88 MMT during the same week last year. The season’s total export trails last year’s pace by 16% with 19.7 MMT (725.4 mbu) shipped.

Safras and Mercado revised their Brazilian soybean production forecast 3.2 MMT lower to 158.2 MMT citing northern dryness. USDA is at 161 MMT.

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.23 3/4, down 12 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $12.69 3/8, down 12 1/8 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.42 3/4, down 10 1/2 cents,

May 24 Soybeans closed at $13.56, down 9 cents,

