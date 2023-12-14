Soy Drops into Close, Stays in the Black for Thursday

Beans dropped a nickel from their highs on Thursday to close 5 to 7 cents in the black. January futures sit at a net weekly gain of a dime. Soymeal futures closed $1.50 to $2.20 higher on Thursday, though Dec futures expired at a $17.40 premium to the now lead month Jan. Dec bean oil futures rolled off the board at 49.28 cents/lb, as the other front month Soybean Oil futures closed 14 to 32 points in the red.

The daily reporting system had another 400k MT private soybean sale to unknown destinations with 23/24 delivery.

USDA’s FAS reported soybean bookings were 1.08 MMT during the week that ended 12/07. That was a 3-wk low and 60% of the same week last year’s volume, and was near the low end of pre-report estimates. The report included 576k MT of previously announced business.

The week’s soymeal sales were shown at 325,839 MT. That was a 7-wk high, but was within the range of estimates. USDA reported 259 MT of soy oil was sold for export during the week that ended 12/07. Estimates were from -1k MT to +10k MT for the week.

Analyst estimates for NOPA member’s November soy crush range from 183.5 to 190.4 million bushels. The average of analyst expectations is to see 185.98 mbu, which would be below the new record set in October but a near 4% increase yr/yr if realized. Traders are looking for NOPA members to report soybean oil stocks of 1.138 billion lbs.

Brazil’s Abiove reported the 2023 soybean crush was ~53.6 MMT, and project the 2024 crush at 54.5 MMT – citing favorable biofuel laws. Abiove projects the bean export will fall 300k MT yr/yr to 100.2 MMT.

Brazil’s Anec projects the Dec soybean export at 3.45 MMT, a 70k MT decrease from their prior estimate.

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.14, up 6 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $12.60 7/8, up 6 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.32, up 5 3/4 cents,

May 24 Soybeans closed at $13.45 1/4, up 5 cents,

