Soy Continuing Higher so far for Friday

Soybean futures are in the black with a penny to 6c gains, though Nov is keeping beneath the $13 mark. Soybeans surged higher out of the reports on Thursday, closing the session 1.7% to 2.9% in the black. November futures printed a 49 ¼ cent range on the day, stalling a tick under the $13 mark and settling 9c off the session high. Carry to Jan was 18 ¾ cents on the board going home. Soymeal futures also rallied on Thursday, gaining as much as 4.1%. The Dec contract is now $26.40/ton (7.2%) off the low from earlier this month. Soybean Oil futures closed the day 66 to 95 points higher.

Analysts are looking for the weekly Export Sales report to show between 650k MT an 1 MMT of soybeans were sold during the week that ended 10/5. Meal sales are estimated between 200k and 400k MT, with 0-3k MT of soy oil business anticipated.

The monthly USDA data showed a 49.6 bpa national average soybean yield. That was down 0.5 bpa from Sep and was at the low end of the expected range going in. Production was shown at 4.104 bbu compared to the 4.135 bbu average guess. Soybean supplies were a net 23 mbu tighter with the production loss having offset the larger carryout found on Sep 30th. USDA also adjusted exports 35 mbu lower, but raised crush by 10 for an unchanged 220 mbu carryout when traders had feared an increase.

The WAOB had world soy output back below 400 MMT in the October forecast, down by 1.83 MMT from last month. Nearly all of the cut was via the U.S. USDA increased Chinese crush 1 MMT, but left their imports UNCH at 100 MMT. Total stocks were 3.6 MMT tighter than last month’s update at 115.6 MMT compared to the 119.3 MMT estimate going in. That was probably the most bullish fundamental input on Thursday, other than the lower US yield.

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $12.90, up 37 1/2 cents, currently up 5 cents

Nearby Cash was $12.29 1/1, up 37 3/4 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.08 3/4, up 36 1/2 cents, currently up 6 cents

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.19 1/2, up 34 1/2 cents, currently up 6 1/4 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

