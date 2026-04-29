SOXX vs. XLK: The Right Pick Depends on What You Already Own

Key Points

iShares Semiconductor ETF has delivered significantly higher 1-year total returns than State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF but has experienced deeper historical drawdowns

State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF offers a more affordable expense ratio of 0.08% compared to the 0.34% fee charged by iShares Semiconductor ETF

State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF provides more diversified technology exposure through 73 holdings while iShares Semiconductor ETF focuses on 30 companies in the chip industry

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The iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) provides concentrated exposure to the chip industry, while the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLK) offers a broader, more affordable gateway to the technology sector.

Investors seeking technology exposure often choose between broad sector funds and specialized industry vehicles. The iShares fund tracks a concentrated index of chipmakers, while the State Street fund captures a wider swath of the technology landscape through the S&P 500. This comparison evaluates which approach better suits a portfolio.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric XLK SOXX Issuer SPDR iShares Expense ratio 0.08% 0.34% 1-yr return (as of 2026-04-28) 52.20% 141.7% Dividend yield 0.50% 0.40% Beta 1.30 1.73 AUM $104.3 billion $29.7 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

At 0.08%, the State Street fund is significantly more affordable, costing investors $0.80 annually for every $1,000 invested. The iShares fund is more expensive at 0.34%, or $3.40 per $1,000. With $104.3 billion in assets under management (AUM), the State Street fund is much larger than its $29.7 billion counterpart, though both offer deep liquidity. The yield gap is narrow, as the iShares fund pays a trailing-12-month distribution yield of 0.40% compared to 0.50% for the State Street fund.

Performance & risk comparison

SOXX has demonstrated higher volatility, reflected in its beta of 1.73 and a deeper maximum drawdown of 45.80% over five years. However, this risk has been rewarded with significant total returns, as the fund turned a $1,000 investment into $2,420 over the last five years. XLK has been relatively steadier, with a beta of 1.30 and a shallower 33.60% drawdown, though its five-year growth trailed at $1,523.

Metric XLK SOXX Max drawdown (5 yr) (33.60%) (45.80%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,523 $2,420

What's inside

SOXX concentrates its 30 holdings exclusively within the technology sector, focusing entirely on the semiconductor industry. Launched in 2001, it tracks an index of U.S.-listed equities involved in chip manufacturing and design. Its largest positions include Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) at 8.05%, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) at 7.88%, and Micron Technology Inc.(NASDAQ:MU) at 7.32%. This targeted approach has resulted in the fund paying $1.67 per share over the trailing 12 months.

In contrast,XLK provides broader exposure with 73 holdings across the technology, industrial, and energy sectors, though technology remains the dominant theme at 99.00%. Launched in 1998, it tracks the Technology Select Sector Index and includes heavyweights like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 15.42%, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 12.37%, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 9.98%. The fund has a trailing-12-month dividend of $0.76 per share.

What this means for investors

Both of these funds sound like diversification on paper. Neither really is. XLK puts roughly 28% of its weight into just Nvidia and Apple, and another 10% into Microsoft. If you own an S&P 500 index fund, a Nasdaq-100 fund, or any of those three stocks individually, XLK is mostly buying you more of what you already have. The "73 holdings" number is window dressing — the top three positions drive the fund.

SOXX has the same problem from a different angle. It's 30 chip stocks, but Nvidia, Broadcom, and AMD are also among the largest weights in XLK, QQQ, and the S&P 500 itself. If you already hold any broad tech or large-cap fund, you own these names. Adding SOXX concentrates that bet rather than diversifying it.

The honest question isn't which fund is better. It's whether either one adds exposure you don't already have. For an investor whose portfolio is built around an index fund plus a few mega-cap names, the answer is often no. For someone with no semiconductor exposure at all, SOXX is the more differentiated pick. Either way, the fund's merits matter less than the context of the portfolio it's joining.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

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Seena Hassouna has positions in Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Nvidia, and iShares Trust - iShares Semiconductor ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.