SOXX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Semiconductor ETF (Symbol: SOXX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $387.78, changing hands as high as $398.94 per share. iShares Semiconductor shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SOXX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SOXX's low point in its 52 week range is $287.82 per share, with $559.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $390.63.

