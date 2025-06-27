And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the First Trust Structured Credit Income Opportunities ETF, which added 200,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of SCIO, in morning trading today Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is up about 1.8%.
VIDEO: SOXS, SCIO: Big ETF Inflows
