Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares, where 15,500,000 units were destroyed, or a 37.9% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares On-Demand ETF, which lost 50,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of OND, in morning trading today Uber Technologies is down about 3.9%, and Activision Blizzard is lower by about 1.3%.

VIDEO: SOXS, OND: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.