Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the DIREXION DAILY SEMICONDUCTOR BULL 3X SHARES, where 6,450,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.0% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods, which lost 125,000 of its units, representing a 23.8% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of UGE, in morning trading today Tesla is off about 3%, and Procter & Gamble is lower by about 0.6%.

VIDEO: SOXL, UGE: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.