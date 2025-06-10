Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares, where 40,950,000 units were destroyed, or a 6.1% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SOXL, in morning trading today Broadcom is off about 0.4%, and Nvidia is higher by about 0.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Columbia Semiconductor and Technology ETF, which lost 600,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of SEMI, in morning trading today is Microsoft lower by about 0.6%.

VIDEO: SOXL, SEMI: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.