SOXL, FSEP: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares, which added 16,200,000 units, or a 20.4% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SOXL, in morning trading today Ase Technology Holding is up about 0.4%, and Advanced Micro Devices is up by about 1.1%. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the FSEP ETF, which added 800,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

