Sowa Financial Group Builds Stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. added 217,816 shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF ; estimated trade size was $6.09 million (based on quarterly average price).

The quarter-end position value increased by $10.24 million, reflecting both new purchases and price movement.

This transaction represented a 3.0% change in Sowa Financial Group, Inc.'s 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade stake: 780,366 shares valued at $24.20 million.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF now accounts for 12.0% of Sowa Financial Group, Inc.'s reportable AUM, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 15, 2026, Sowa Financial Group, Inc. increased its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSE:HGER) by 217,816 shares during the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The quarter-end value of the stake increased by $10.24 million, a change reflecting both trading activity and price appreciation.

What else to know

Sowa Financial Group, Inc. increased its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF, bringing the stake to 12.0% of its 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: FBCG: $30.16 million (14.9% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: IAU: $26.18 million (13.0% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: PVAL: $26.07 million (12.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AAPL: $24.34 million (12.1% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: FELV: $22.63 million (11.2% of AUM)

As of April 14, 2026, Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF shares were priced at $31.28, up 42.6% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 12.9 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM 2.78 billion Price (as of market close April 14, 2026) $31.28 One-year total return 42.6% Dividend yield 5.6%

ETF snapshot

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF delivers diversified commodity exposure with an emphasis on inflation-sensitive assets, leveraging a systematic and rules-based approach.

The fund’s dynamic allocation model and quarterly rebalancing enable responsiveness to evolving inflationary environments, particularly through tactical gold exposure. Its structure is designed to optimize tax efficiency and operational simplicity for investors seeking broad-based commodity diversification.

Its investment strategy targets diversified exposure to commodity futures most sensitive to U.S. Consumer Price Index, using a proprietary scarcity-debasement indicator to dynamically adjust allocations, especially to gold.

The ETF’s portfolio comprises at least 15 of the 24 most liquid commodity futures, with individual weights ranging from 2% to 20% (up to 40% for gold), rebalanced quarterly based on liquidity, inflation sensitivity, and trading costs.

What this transaction means for investors

The Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF employs a rules-based model to adjust exposure across commodity futures, prioritizing assets with greater sensitivity to inflation. Rather than maintaining a fixed allocation, the portfolio shifts among energy, metals, and agriculture, and may allocate substantially to gold based on model signals.

The ETF’s performance reflects both these allocation shifts and underlying commodity price movements. Gold can become a significant driver when the model leans into inflation-linked signals, while other commodities take the lead in different environments. Because exposure is implemented through futures and swaps, returns can diverge from spot prices depending on how contracts are rolled and how the portfolio is positioned at the time.

For investors, this ETF is built around a specific inflation-sensitive framework rather than broad commodity exposure. Its outcomes depend on how that model adjusts exposure across commodities and how much weight is placed on assets like gold at different points in the market cycle. That can produce results that differ from traditional commodity funds, where performance is more closely tied to a static basket of prices.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.