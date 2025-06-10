Sow Good Names Donna Guy CFO

Markets
(RTTNews) - Sow Good Inc. (SOWG), manufacturer and seller of freeze-dried candy and snack products, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Donna Guy as Chief Financial Officer with effect from June 5.

Donna will take over Brendan Fischer's position, who has been serving as Interim CFO, since April 2024. Fischer will assist in the smooth transition process.

Donna has over 25 years of experience and most recently served as Principal Consultant and founder of Elevation Accounting & Finance, LLC.

In the pre-market trading, Sow Good is 0.8217% higher at 0.7975 on the Nasdaq.

