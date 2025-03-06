Sow Good Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Sow Good Inc. will discuss Q4 2024 results on March 21, 2025, during a conference call.

Sow Good Inc., a leader in the freeze-dried candy and treat industry, will host a conference call on March 21, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year financial results for 2024. Investors and interested parties can access the call by registering through a provided link for dial-in instructions. A press release with the financial results will be sent out before the call. Sow Good is known for its innovative freeze-dried treats and aims to create positive experiences for its customers while fostering growth for its investors and employees through a focus on innovation, scalability, manufacturing excellence, and food quality.

Sow Good Inc. is set to discuss its fourth quarter and full year financial results, indicating transparency and an open line of communication with investors.

The scheduled conference call allows for direct engagement with stakeholders, showcasing the company's commitment to investor relations.

The press release highlights Sow Good's innovative approach in the freeze dried candy industry, positioning it as a key player in a niche market with growth potential.

The mention of proprietary technology and manufacturing excellence underscores the company's competitive advantage and operational strengths.

Conference call scheduled for March 21, 2025, may indicate a delay in releasing financial results, which could raise concerns among investors about transparency or potential issues.

The press release does not provide any specific details or context regarding the company’s financial performance, leaving investors uncertain about the company's current financial health.

When will Sow Good Inc. hold its conference call?

Sow Good Inc. will hold its conference call on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time.

How can I access the Sow Good conference call?

You can access the conference call by registering through the provided registration link for dial-in instructions.

What results will be discussed during the conference call?

The conference call will discuss Sow Good's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Where can I find the replay of the conference call?

The conference call will be available for replay on Sow Good's website at Sowginc.com after the live broadcast.

Who can I contact for investor inquiries related to Sow Good?

For investor inquiries, you can contact Cody Slach at Gateway Group, Inc. at 1-949-574-3860.

$SOWG Insider Trading Activity

$SOWG insiders have traded $SOWG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOWG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLAUDIA GOLDFARB (CEO) purchased 12,374 shares for an estimated $25,366

IRA GOLDFARB (Executive Chairman) purchased 12,374 shares for an estimated $25,366

$SOWG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $SOWG stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IRVING, Texas, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sow Good Inc. (Nasdaq: SOWG) (“Sow Good” or “the Company”), a trailblazer in the freeze dried candy and treat industry, will hold a conference call on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The Company will provide its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.





Date: Friday, March 21, 2025





Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern time





Registration Link:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI548a3ea1d1af4e189ff37d9b1afbb000







To access the call by phone, please register via the registration link above and you will be provided with dial-in instructions and details. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.





The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay



here



and on the Company’s website at



Sowginc.com



.







About Sow Good Inc.







Sow Good Inc. is a trailblazing U.S.-based freeze dried candy and snack manufacturer dedicated to providing consumers with innovative and explosively flavorful freeze dried treats. Sow Good has harnessed the power of our proprietary freeze-drying technology and product-specialized manufacturing facility to transform traditional candy into a novel and exciting everyday confectionaries subcategory that we call freeze dried candy. Sow Good is dedicated to building a company that creates good experiences for our customers and growth for our investors and employees through our core pillars: (i) innovation; (ii) scalability; (iii) manufacturing excellence; (iv) meaningful employment opportunities; and (v) food quality standards.







Sow Good Investor Inquiries:







Cody Slach





Gateway Group, Inc.





1-949-574-3860







SOWG@gateway-grp.com









Sow Good Media Inquiries:







Sow Good, Inc.





1-214-623-6055







pr@sowginc.com





