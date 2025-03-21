News & Insights

Stocks
SOWG

Sow Good Inc. Reports 2024 Financial Results: Challenges and Strategic Initiatives Amid Competitive Landscape

March 21, 2025 — 08:12 am EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Sow Good Inc. reports decreased Q4 revenue, operational challenges, and plans for future product diversification and market expansion.

Quiver AI Summary

Sow Good Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighting significant challenges and developments within the freeze-dried candy industry. The company experienced a decline in fourth-quarter revenue to $1.4 million from $9.5 million in the previous year, mainly due to competitive pressures and quality issues related to product integrity. CEO Claudia Goldfarb emphasized that the company is actively responding by enhancing packaging, implementing temperature-controlled shipping, and expanding retail distribution to counteract these challenges. Despite a yearly revenue increase to $32 million from $16.1 million in 2023 due to the successful launch of freeze-dried candy, the net loss for the year amounted to $3.7 million, with operating expenses considerably rising as the company scales up. Sow Good is also diversifying its product line with plans to enter new categories such as jerky and yogurt melts later this year.

Potential Positives

  • Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024, significantly increased to $32.0 million compared to $16.1 million in 2023, indicating strong growth in the freeze-dried candy market.
  • Gross profit for the year ending December 31, 2024, rose to $13.0 million, resulting in a gross margin of 41%, showcasing improved profitability compared to the previous year.
  • The company successfully added three new freeze driers in 2024, enhancing production capacity which positions them well for future growth.
  • Cash and cash equivalents increased to $3.7 million as of December 31, 2024, demonstrating improved liquidity compared to $2.4 million a year earlier.

Potential Negatives

  • Significant decline in revenue, down from $9.5 million in Q4 2023 to $1.4 million in Q4 2024, indicating potential loss of market interest or issues with product quality.
  • Reported a substantial net loss of $4.2 million for Q4 2024 compared to a net income of $1.3 million in the same period of 2023, highlighting a severe deterioration in financial performance.
  • Gross profit for Q4 2024 was a loss of $1.2 million, marking a drastic decline from a gross profit of $3.4 million in Q4 2023, raising concerns about the company’s cost structure and product viability.

FAQ

What were Sow Good's financial results for Q4 2024?

Sow Good reported a revenue of $1.4 million for Q4 2024, a significant decline from $9.5 million in Q4 2023.

What challenges did Sow Good face in 2024?

The company faced product integrity issues and increasing competition, notably from major global candy brands entering the freeze-dried candy market.

What is Sow Good's strategy for future growth?

Sow Good plans to focus on driving distribution, optimizing manufacturing efficiency, and launching new products like jerky and yogurt melts.

What was Sow Good's net loss for the full year 2024?

The net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $3.7 million compared to a net loss of $3.1 million in 2023.

How can I join Sow Good's conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for March 21, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. ET. Register at the provided call link for access details.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$SOWG Insider Trading Activity

$SOWG insiders have traded $SOWG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOWG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CLAUDIA GOLDFARB (CEO) purchased 12,374 shares for an estimated $25,366
  • IRA GOLDFARB (Executive Chairman) purchased 12,374 shares for an estimated $25,366

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SOWG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $SOWG stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



IRVING, Texas, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sow Good Inc. (Nasdaq: SOWG) (“Sow Good” or “the Company”), a trailblazer in the freeze-dried dried candy and treat industry, is reporting financial and operating results for fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2024.



"2024 was a pivotal year for Sow Good," said CEO Claudia Goldfarb. "Building an entirely new category from the ground up presents its fair share of challenges, and as with many entrepreneurial, innovation-driven companies, we faced the inevitable growing pains of introducing a truly unique offering to the market.



"Among the most pressing challenges we encountered were product integrity issues, particularly around melting, and intensifying competitive pressures. We’ve responded to the first by enhancing our packaging to improve product resilience, and by implementing temperature-controlled shipping where needed to ensure quality. As competition grew, particularly with major global candy companies entering the freeze-dried candy space, we adapted by expanding our retail footprint, opening new doors, and reinforcing our presence in key markets. At the same time, we remain focused on innovation, continuously evolving our product portfolio to keep it fresh, exciting, and aligned with consumer demand.



"At our core, Sow Good is a company of innovators and food production experts, and we are leveraging that expertise to diversify into adjacent categories with strong growth potential, such as jerky and yogurt melts, which are set to launch in the second half of this year. As we begin to see sales recover, our strategic priorities are clear: drive candy distribution, optimize manufacturing efficiency, reduce costs, and launch new product lines that resonate with consumers. These efforts are integral to our long-term strategy, and we are confident that they will position us to drive sustainable growth and deliver long-term value to our shareholders."




Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter




  • Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.4 million compared to $9.5 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease was largely due to increased competitive pressure and the spillover effect from product shipment pauses in the third quarter of 2024 due to quality concerns amid extreme summer heat, as well as increased promotional activity and customer allowances.




  • Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 was a loss of ($1.2) million compared to gross profit of $3.4 million in the previous year’s quarter. Gross margin was (88)% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 36% in the prior year period. The decline was primarily due to an approximate $1.7 million inventory reserve expense taken during the quarter as well as higher costs related to the company’s new facility and the impact of lower sales. Excluding this reserve, gross profit was $0.4 million representing a gross margin of roughly 31.8%.




  • Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $2.9 million compared to $1.6 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in share compensation expense related to the amortization of performance options granted in December 2023, and other operating expense increase related to the Company's rapid growth.




  • GAAP net loss for the quarter of 2024 was $4.2 million, or $(0.40) per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. The decline reflects the lower level of gross profit and higher operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024.




  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled herein) for the fourth quarter was $(2.8) million compared to income of $2.3 million for the same period in 2023. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest comparable GAAP metric, net income, please see the tables below.




Year to Date 2024 Highlights




  • Revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, increased significantly to $32.0 million compared to $16.1 million in 2023. The increase primarily reflects the Company’s transition to selling freeze dried candy in the first quarter of 2023, the growing market for freeze dried candy and its expanded production capacity after adding three new freeze driers in 2024 and addition of new retail customers.




  • Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased significantly to $13.0 million compared to $3.3 million in 2023. Gross margin was 41% compared to 20% in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the strong revenue growth.




  • Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024, were $14.5 million compared to $4.5 million in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the strong revenue growth.




  • Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $3.7 million, or $(0.40) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.1 million, or $(0.59) per diluted share, in 2023.




  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled herein) for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $4.1 million compared to $0.1 million in 2023.




  • Cash and cash equivalents were $3.7 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $2.4 million at December 31, 2023.




Conference Call



Sow Good will conduct a conference call today at 12:00 P.M. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.



Date: Friday, March 21, 2025


Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern time


Registration Call Link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI548a3ea1d1af4e189ff37d9b1afbb000



To access the call by phone, please register via the registration link above and you will be provided with dial-in instructions and details. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.



The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay

here

and on the Company’s website at

www.sowginc.com

.




About Sow Good Inc.



Sow Good Inc. is a trailblazing U.S.-based freeze dried candy and snack manufacturer dedicated to providing consumers with innovative and explosively flavorful freeze dried treats. Sow Good has harnessed the power of our proprietary freeze-drying technology and product-specialized manufacturing facility to transform traditional candy into a novel and exciting everyday confectionaries subcategory that we call freeze dried candy. Sow Good is dedicated to building a company that creates good experiences for our customers and growth for our investors and employees through our core pillars: (i) innovation; (ii) scalability; (iii) manufacturing excellence; (iv) meaningful employment opportunities; and (v) food quality standards.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This press release contains “non-GAAP financial measures” that are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measure “Adjusted EBITDA.” Adjusted EBITDA has been presented in this prospectus as a supplemental measure of financial performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of our performance that is not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before depreciation, interest expense, net and income tax benefit, adjusted to eliminate non-cash intangible asset impairment, goodwill impairment, inventory write-down and stock-based compensation. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net loss. Adjusted EBITDA is not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of financial performance or cash provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, in evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future, we may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company.



We present this non-GAAP measure because we believe it assists investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in highlighting trends in our operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate, and capital investments. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to establish discretionary annual incentive compensation, and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. Management supplements GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone provide.



There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA rather than net loss, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:




  • Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense as it has recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring non-cash expense for our business;




  • Adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization expense and, although this is a non-cash expense, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future;




  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the cash requirements necessary to service interest on our debt which affects the cash available to us;




  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the monies earned from our investments since it does not reflect our core operations;




  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect change in fair value of financial instruments since it does not reflect our core operations and is a non-cash expense;




  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect income tax expense that affects cash available to us; and




  • the expenses and other items that we exclude in our calculations of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from the expenses and other items, if any, that other companies may exclude from Adjusted EBITDA when they report their operating results.



In addition, other companies may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, statements regarding the offering, expected growth, and future capital expenditures, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to statements about: (a) our ability to compete successfully in the highly competitive industry in which we operate; (b) our ability to maintain and enhance our brand; (c) our ability to successfully implement our growth strategies related to launching new products; (d) the effectiveness and efficiency of our marketing programs; (e) our ability to manage current operations and to manage future growth effectively; (f) our future operating performance; (g) our ability to attract new customers or retain existing customers; (h) our ability to protect and maintain our intellectual property; (i) the government regulations to which we are subject; (j) our ability to maintain adequate liquidity to meet our financial obligations; (k) failure to obtain sufficient sales and distributions for our freeze dried product offerings; (l) the potential for supply chain disruption and delay; (m) the potential for transportation, labor, and raw material cost increases; and (n) such other risks and uncertainties described more fully in documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof and we undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.




Sow Good Investor Inquiries:



Cody Slach


Gateway Group, Inc.


1-949-574-3860



SOWG@gateway-grp.com




Sow Good Media Inquiries:



Sow Good, Inc.


1-214-623-6055



pr@sowginc.com























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































SOW GOOD INC.




BALANCE SHEETS




December 31,


December 31,



2024


2023

ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$
3,723,440


$
2,410,037

Accounts receivable, net


460,147



2,578,259

Inventory, net


20,313,315



4,123,246

Prepaid inventory


55,796



563,131

Prepaid expenses


523,442



703,966

Total current assets


25,076,140



10,378,639















Property and equipment, net


11,802,420



6,701,483








Security deposit


1,357,956



346,616

Right-of-use asset


16,459,215



4,061,820

Total assets

$
54,695,731


$
21,488,558








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:






Accounts payable

$
1,368,006


$
853,535

Accrued interest


-



860,693

Accrued expenses


976,153



648,947

Current portion of operating lease liabilities


2,599,102



550,941

Current maturities of notes payable, related parties, net of $304,500 and $431,854 of debt discounts at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively


2,195,500



2,543,146

Current maturities of notes payable, net of $13,470 and $86,062 of debt discounts as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively


225,780



313,938

Total current liabilities


7,364,541



5,771,200








Operating lease liabilities


15,193,129



3,671,729

Notes payable, related parties, net of $0 and $1,448,858 of debt discounts as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively


-



4,171,142

Notes payable, net of $0 and $135,962 of debt discounts as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively


150,000



594,038








Total liabilities


22,707,670



14,208,109








Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' equity:






Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding


-


-

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 11,300,624 and 6,029,371 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023


11,300



6,029

Additional paid-in capital


94,418,972



66,014,415

Accumulated deficit


(62,442,211
)


(58,739,995
)

Total stockholders' equity


31,988,061



7,280,449








Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$
54,695,731


$
21,488,558














































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































SOW GOOD INC.




STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended



December 31,


December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023

Revenues

$
1,383,985


$
9,522,445


$
31,992,511


$
16,070,924

Cost of goods sold


2,601,529



6,116,530



19,017,498



12,795,754

Gross profit


(1,217,544
)


3,405,915



12,975,013



3,275,170














Operating expenses:












General and administrative expenses:












Salaries and benefits


1,374,959



863,943



7,824,030



2,314,047

Professional services


305,927



283,767



1,589,287



688,023

Other general and administrative expenses


1,206,990



430,509



5,086,342



1,389,726

Total general and administrative expenses


2,887,876



1,578,219



14,499,659



4,391,796

Depreciation and amortization


8,584



9,420



31,644



104,058

Total operating expenses


2,896,460



1,587,639



14,531,303



4,495,854














Net operating loss


(4,114,004
)


1,818,276



(1,556,290
)


(1,220,684
)














Other income (expense):












Interest income


95,156



-



138,795



-

Interest expense


(221,212
)


(490,260
)


(1,464,640
)


(1,839,749
)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt


-



-



(696,502
)


-

Total other expense


(126,056
)


(490,260
)


(2,022,347
)


(1,839,749
)














Loss before income tax


(4,240,060
)


1,328,016



(3,578,637
)


(3,060,433
)

Provision for income tax


72,024



-



(123,579
)


-

Net loss

$
(4,168,036
)

$
1,328,016


$
(3,702,216
)

$
(3,060,433
)














Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted


10,373,729



5,123,735



9,238,233



5,168,339

Net loss per common share - basic and diluted

$
(0.40
)

$
0.26


$
(0.40
)

$
(0.59
)



















































































































































































































































































































































SOW GOOD INC.




STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024









Additional





Total



Common Stock


Paid-in


Accumulated


Stockholders'



Shares


Amount


Capital


Deficit


Equity

Balance, September 30, 2024


10,245,388


$
10,245


$
91,086,537



(58,274,175
)

$
32,822,607

Common stock issued in public offering, net of offering costs


-



-



-



-



-

Common stock issued in at-the-market offering, net of offering costs


1,042,862



1,043



2,190,171



-



2,191,214

Common stock issued in private placement offering


-



-



-



-



-

Common stock issued to pursuant to stock purchase agreement


12,374



12



25,354



-



25,366

Common stock issued to directors for services


-



-



-



-



-

Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants


-



-



-



-



-

Common stock options granted to directors and advisors for services


-



-



-



-



-

Common stock options granted to officers and employees for services

-



-



1,116,910



-



1,116,910

Common stock warrants granted to underwriters pursuant to equity issuance
















Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2024


-



-



-



(4,168,036
)


(4,168,036
)

Balance, December 31, 2024


11,300,624


$
11,300


$
94,418,972



(62,442,211
)

$
31,988,061
























































































































































































































































For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023









Additional





Total



Common Stock


Paid-in


Accumulated


Stockholders'



Shares


Amount


Capital


Deficit


Equity

Balance, September 30, 2023


4,868,083


$
4,868


$
59,117,367


$
(60,068,009
)

$
(945,774
)

Common stock issued in private placement offering


1,161,288



1,161



6,444,687







6,445,848

Common stock issued to directors for services










125,209







125,209

Common stock options granted to directors and advisors for services










29,296







29,296

Common stock options granted to officers and employees for services










297,856







297,856

Common stock warrants granted to related party note holders pursuant to debt financing




















Common stock warrants granted to note holders pursuant to debt financing




















Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2023














1,328,014



1,328,014

Balance, December 31, 2023


6,029,371


$
6,029


$
66,014,415


$
(58,739,995
)

$
7,280,449





























































































































































































































































































































For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024









Additional





Total



Common Stock


Paid-in


Accumulated


Stockholders'



Shares


Amount


Capital


Deficit


Equity

Balance, December 31, 2023


6,029,371


$
6,029


$
66,014,415


$
(58,739,995
)

$
7,280,449

Common stock issued in public offering, net of offering costs


1,380,000



1,380



11,973,596



-



11,974,976

Common stock issued in at-the-market offering, net of offering costs


1,042,862



1,043



2,190,170



-



2,191,213

Common stock issued in private placement offering


515,597



516



3,737,484



-



3,738,000

Common stock issued to pursuant to stock purchase agreement


12,374



12



25,354



-



25,366

Common stock issued to directors for services


31,211



32



295,616



-



295,648

Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants


2,289,209



2,288



5,670,680



-



5,672,968

Common stock options granted to directors and advisors for services


-



-



86,892



-



86,892

Common stock options granted to officers and employees for services


-



-



4,424,765



-



4,424,765

Net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024


-



-



-



(3,702,216
)


(3,702,216
)

Balance, December 31, 2024


11,300,624


$
11,300


$
94,418,972


$
(62,442,211
)

$
31,988,061















































































































































































































































































For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023









Additional





Total



Common Stock


Paid-in


Accumulated


Stockholders'



Shares


Amount


Capital


Deficit


Equity

Balance, December 31, 2022


4,847,384


$
4,847


$
58,485,602


$
(55,679,562
)

$
2,810,887

Common stock issued in private placement offering


1,161,288



1,161



6,444,687



-



6,445,848

Common stock issued to directors for services


20,699



21



125,209



-



125,230

Common stock warrants granted to related party note holders pursuant to debt financing


-



-



197,198



-



197,198

Common stock warrants granted to note holders pursuant to debt financing


-



-



50,682



-



50,682

Common stock options granted to directors and advisors for services


-



-



111,151



-



111,151

Common stock options granted to officers and employees for services


-



-



599,886



-



599,886

Net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023


-



-



-



(3,060,433
)


(3,060,433
)

Balance, December 31, 2023


6,029,371


$
6,029


$
66,014,415


$
(58,739,995
)

$
7,280,449













































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































SOW GOOD INC.




CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




For the Year Ended



December 31,



2024


2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES






Net loss

$
(3,702,216
)

$
(3,060,433
)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:






Bad debts expense


187,363



-

Depreciation and amortization


826,939



459,345

Non-cash amortization of right-of-use asset and liability


1,172,166



68,477

Inventory valuation and obsolescence adjustments


1,657,264



1,398,888

Common stock issued to directors for services


295,648



125,230

Amortization of stock options


4,511,657



711,037

Amortization of stock warrants issued as a debt discount


1,088,264



1,173,986

Loss on early extinguishment of debt


696,502



-

Decrease (increase) in current assets:






Accounts receivable


1,930,749



(2,387,237
)

Prepaid expenses


180,524



(425,472
)

Inventory


(17,339,998
)


(4,112,386
)

Security deposits


(1,011,340
)


(322,616
)

Increase (decrease) in current liabilities:






Accounts payable


514,471



400,929

Accrued interest


(761,943
)


634,118

Accrued expenses


327,205



490,494

Net cash used in operating activities


(9,426,745
)


(4,845,640
)








CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES






Purchase of property and equipment


(3,269,332
)


(2,266,635
)

Cash paid for construction in progress


(2,658,544
)


-

Net cash used in investing activities


(5,927,876
)


(2,266,635
)








CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES






Proceeds from common stock offerings, net of offering costs of $1,110,013


17,929,554



6,445,848

Proceeds from the exercise of warrants and options


373,857



-

Proceeds received from notes payable, related parties


-



2,400,000

Proceeds received from notes payable


-



400,000

Repayments of borrowings


(1,635,387
)


-

Net cash provided by financing activities


16,668,024



9,245,848








NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS


1,313,403



2,133,573

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD


2,410,037



276,464

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$
3,723,440


$
2,410,037








SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:






Interest paid

$
667,293


$
30,017

Interest received

$
43,639



-

Income taxes paid

$
130,000



-








NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:






Non-cash exercise of warrants

$
5,299,113



-

Repayment of interest

$
98,750



-

Repayments of borrowings

$
(5,200,363
)


-

Reclassification of construction in progress to property and equipment

$
3,269,332


$
965,208

Value of debt discounts attributable to warrants

$
-


$
247,880




















































































































































































































SOW GOOD INC.




RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA




Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023














Net income (loss)

$
(4,168,036
)

$
1,328,016


$
(3,702,216
)

$
(3,060,433
)

Depreciation and amortization


243,992



153,253



826,939



459,345

Interest expense, net


126,056



490,260



1,325,845



1,839,749

Provision for income tax


(72,024
)


-



123,579



-

EBITDA


(3,870,012
)


1,971,529



(1,425,853
)


(761,339
)

Share-based payments


1,116,910



311,601



4,807,305



836,267

Loss on early extinguishment of debt


-



-



696,502



-

Adjusted EBITDA

$
(2,753,102
)

$
2,283,130


$
4,077,954


$
74,928





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SOWG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.