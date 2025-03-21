Sow Good Inc. Reports 2024 Financial Results: Challenges and Strategic Initiatives Amid Competitive Landscape

Sow Good Inc. reports decreased Q4 revenue, operational challenges, and plans for future product diversification and market expansion.

Quiver AI Summary

Sow Good Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighting significant challenges and developments within the freeze-dried candy industry. The company experienced a decline in fourth-quarter revenue to $1.4 million from $9.5 million in the previous year, mainly due to competitive pressures and quality issues related to product integrity. CEO Claudia Goldfarb emphasized that the company is actively responding by enhancing packaging, implementing temperature-controlled shipping, and expanding retail distribution to counteract these challenges. Despite a yearly revenue increase to $32 million from $16.1 million in 2023 due to the successful launch of freeze-dried candy, the net loss for the year amounted to $3.7 million, with operating expenses considerably rising as the company scales up. Sow Good is also diversifying its product line with plans to enter new categories such as jerky and yogurt melts later this year.

Potential Positives

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024, significantly increased to $32.0 million compared to $16.1 million in 2023, indicating strong growth in the freeze-dried candy market.

Gross profit for the year ending December 31, 2024, rose to $13.0 million, resulting in a gross margin of 41%, showcasing improved profitability compared to the previous year.

The company successfully added three new freeze driers in 2024, enhancing production capacity which positions them well for future growth.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $3.7 million as of December 31, 2024, demonstrating improved liquidity compared to $2.4 million a year earlier.

Potential Negatives

Significant decline in revenue, down from $9.5 million in Q4 2023 to $1.4 million in Q4 2024, indicating potential loss of market interest or issues with product quality.

Reported a substantial net loss of $4.2 million for Q4 2024 compared to a net income of $1.3 million in the same period of 2023, highlighting a severe deterioration in financial performance.

Gross profit for Q4 2024 was a loss of $1.2 million, marking a drastic decline from a gross profit of $3.4 million in Q4 2023, raising concerns about the company’s cost structure and product viability.

FAQ

What were Sow Good's financial results for Q4 2024?

Sow Good reported a revenue of $1.4 million for Q4 2024, a significant decline from $9.5 million in Q4 2023.

What challenges did Sow Good face in 2024?

The company faced product integrity issues and increasing competition, notably from major global candy brands entering the freeze-dried candy market.

What is Sow Good's strategy for future growth?

Sow Good plans to focus on driving distribution, optimizing manufacturing efficiency, and launching new products like jerky and yogurt melts.

What was Sow Good's net loss for the full year 2024?

The net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $3.7 million compared to a net loss of $3.1 million in 2023.

How can I join Sow Good's conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for March 21, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. ET. Register at the provided call link for access details.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SOWG Insider Trading Activity

$SOWG insiders have traded $SOWG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOWG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLAUDIA GOLDFARB (CEO) purchased 12,374 shares for an estimated $25,366

IRA GOLDFARB (Executive Chairman) purchased 12,374 shares for an estimated $25,366

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SOWG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $SOWG stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



IRVING, Texas, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sow Good Inc. (Nasdaq: SOWG) (“Sow Good” or “the Company”), a trailblazer in the freeze-dried dried candy and treat industry, is reporting financial and operating results for fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2024.





"2024 was a pivotal year for Sow Good," said CEO Claudia Goldfarb. "Building an entirely new category from the ground up presents its fair share of challenges, and as with many entrepreneurial, innovation-driven companies, we faced the inevitable growing pains of introducing a truly unique offering to the market.





"Among the most pressing challenges we encountered were product integrity issues, particularly around melting, and intensifying competitive pressures. We’ve responded to the first by enhancing our packaging to improve product resilience, and by implementing temperature-controlled shipping where needed to ensure quality. As competition grew, particularly with major global candy companies entering the freeze-dried candy space, we adapted by expanding our retail footprint, opening new doors, and reinforcing our presence in key markets. At the same time, we remain focused on innovation, continuously evolving our product portfolio to keep it fresh, exciting, and aligned with consumer demand.





"At our core, Sow Good is a company of innovators and food production experts, and we are leveraging that expertise to diversify into adjacent categories with strong growth potential, such as jerky and yogurt melts, which are set to launch in the second half of this year. As we begin to see sales recover, our strategic priorities are clear: drive candy distribution, optimize manufacturing efficiency, reduce costs, and launch new product lines that resonate with consumers. These efforts are integral to our long-term strategy, and we are confident that they will position us to drive sustainable growth and deliver long-term value to our shareholders."







Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter









Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.4 million compared to $9.5 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease was largely due to increased competitive pressure and the spillover effect from product shipment pauses in the third quarter of 2024 due to quality concerns amid extreme summer heat, as well as increased promotional activity and customer allowances.









Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 was a loss of ($1.2) million compared to gross profit of $3.4 million in the previous year’s quarter. Gross margin was (88)% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 36% in the prior year period. The decline was primarily due to an approximate $1.7 million inventory reserve expense taken during the quarter as well as higher costs related to the company’s new facility and the impact of lower sales. Excluding this reserve, gross profit was $0.4 million representing a gross margin of roughly 31.8%.









Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $2.9 million compared to $1.6 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in share compensation expense related to the amortization of performance options granted in December 2023, and other operating expense increase related to the Company's rapid growth.









GAAP net loss for the quarter of 2024 was $4.2 million, or $(0.40) per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. The decline reflects the lower level of gross profit and higher operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024.









Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled herein) for the fourth quarter was $(2.8) million compared to income of $2.3 million for the same period in 2023. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest comparable GAAP metric, net income, please see the tables below.









Year to Date 2024 Highlights









Revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, increased significantly to $32.0 million compared to $16.1 million in 2023. The increase primarily reflects the Company’s transition to selling freeze dried candy in the first quarter of 2023, the growing market for freeze dried candy and its expanded production capacity after adding three new freeze driers in 2024 and addition of new retail customers.









Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased significantly to $13.0 million compared to $3.3 million in 2023. Gross margin was 41% compared to 20% in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the strong revenue growth.









Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024, were $14.5 million compared to $4.5 million in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the strong revenue growth.









Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $3.7 million, or $(0.40) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.1 million, or $(0.59) per diluted share, in 2023.









Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled herein) for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $4.1 million compared to $0.1 million in 2023.









Cash and cash equivalents were $3.7 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $2.4 million at December 31, 2023.









Conference Call







Sow Good will conduct a conference call today at 12:00 P.M. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.





Date: Friday, March 21, 2025





Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern time





Registration Call Link:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI548a3ea1d1af4e189ff37d9b1afbb000







To access the call by phone, please register via the registration link above and you will be provided with dial-in instructions and details. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.





The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay



here



and on the Company’s website at



www.sowginc.com



.







About Sow Good Inc.







Sow Good Inc. is a trailblazing U.S.-based freeze dried candy and snack manufacturer dedicated to providing consumers with innovative and explosively flavorful freeze dried treats. Sow Good has harnessed the power of our proprietary freeze-drying technology and product-specialized manufacturing facility to transform traditional candy into a novel and exciting everyday confectionaries subcategory that we call freeze dried candy. Sow Good is dedicated to building a company that creates good experiences for our customers and growth for our investors and employees through our core pillars: (i) innovation; (ii) scalability; (iii) manufacturing excellence; (iv) meaningful employment opportunities; and (v) food quality standards.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This press release contains “non-GAAP financial measures” that are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measure “Adjusted EBITDA.” Adjusted EBITDA has been presented in this prospectus as a supplemental measure of financial performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of our performance that is not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before depreciation, interest expense, net and income tax benefit, adjusted to eliminate non-cash intangible asset impairment, goodwill impairment, inventory write-down and stock-based compensation. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net loss. Adjusted EBITDA is not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of financial performance or cash provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, in evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future, we may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company.





We present this non-GAAP measure because we believe it assists investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in highlighting trends in our operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate, and capital investments. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to establish discretionary annual incentive compensation, and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. Management supplements GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone provide.





There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA rather than net loss, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:







Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense as it has recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring non-cash expense for our business;









Adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization expense and, although this is a non-cash expense, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future;









Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the cash requirements necessary to service interest on our debt which affects the cash available to us;









Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the monies earned from our investments since it does not reflect our core operations;









Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect change in fair value of financial instruments since it does not reflect our core operations and is a non-cash expense;









Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect income tax expense that affects cash available to us; and









the expenses and other items that we exclude in our calculations of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from the expenses and other items, if any, that other companies may exclude from Adjusted EBITDA when they report their operating results.







In addition, other companies may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, statements regarding the offering, expected growth, and future capital expenditures, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to statements about: (a) our ability to compete successfully in the highly competitive industry in which we operate; (b) our ability to maintain and enhance our brand; (c) our ability to successfully implement our growth strategies related to launching new products; (d) the effectiveness and efficiency of our marketing programs; (e) our ability to manage current operations and to manage future growth effectively; (f) our future operating performance; (g) our ability to attract new customers or retain existing customers; (h) our ability to protect and maintain our intellectual property; (i) the government regulations to which we are subject; (j) our ability to maintain adequate liquidity to meet our financial obligations; (k) failure to obtain sufficient sales and distributions for our freeze dried product offerings; (l) the potential for supply chain disruption and delay; (m) the potential for transportation, labor, and raw material cost increases; and (n) such other risks and uncertainties described more fully in documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof and we undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.







Sow Good Investor Inquiries:







Cody Slach





Gateway Group, Inc.





1-949-574-3860







SOWG@gateway-grp.com









Sow Good Media Inquiries:







Sow Good, Inc.





1-214-623-6055







pr@sowginc.com

















SOW GOOD INC.









BALANCE SHEETS



























December 31,













December 31,





















2024













2023













ASSETS

































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





3,723,440













$





2,410,037













Accounts receivable, net













460,147

















2,578,259













Inventory, net













20,313,315

















4,123,246













Prepaid inventory













55,796

















563,131













Prepaid expenses













523,442

















703,966













Total current assets













25,076,140

















10,378,639













































































Property and equipment, net













11,802,420

















6,701,483













































Security deposit













1,357,956

















346,616













Right-of-use asset













16,459,215

















4,061,820













Total assets









$





54,695,731













$





21,488,558













































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

































































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable









$





1,368,006













$





853,535













Accrued interest













-

















860,693













Accrued expenses













976,153

















648,947













Current portion of operating lease liabilities













2,599,102

















550,941













Current maturities of notes payable, related parties, net of $304,500 and $431,854 of debt discounts at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively













2,195,500

















2,543,146













Current maturities of notes payable, net of $13,470 and $86,062 of debt discounts as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively













225,780

















313,938













Total current liabilities













7,364,541

















5,771,200













































Operating lease liabilities













15,193,129

















3,671,729













Notes payable, related parties, net of $0 and $1,448,858 of debt discounts as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively













-

















4,171,142













Notes payable, net of $0 and $135,962 of debt discounts as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively













150,000

















594,038













































Total liabilities













22,707,670

















14,208,109













































Commitments and contingencies

































































Stockholders' equity:

































Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding













-













-













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 11,300,624 and 6,029,371 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023













11,300

















6,029













Additional paid-in capital













94,418,972

















66,014,415













Accumulated deficit













(62,442,211





)













(58,739,995





)









Total stockholders' equity













31,988,061

















7,280,449













































Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$





54,695,731













$





21,488,558























SOW GOOD INC.









STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



























For the Three Months Ended













For the Year Ended





















December 31,













December 31,





















2024













2023













2024













2023













Revenues









$





1,383,985













$





9,522,445













$





31,992,511













$





16,070,924













Cost of goods sold













2,601,529

















6,116,530

















19,017,498

















12,795,754













Gross profit













(1,217,544





)













3,405,915

















12,975,013

















3,275,170





































































Operating expenses:

























































General and administrative expenses:

























































Salaries and benefits













1,374,959

















863,943

















7,824,030

















2,314,047













Professional services













305,927

















283,767

















1,589,287

















688,023













Other general and administrative expenses













1,206,990

















430,509

















5,086,342

















1,389,726













Total general and administrative expenses













2,887,876

















1,578,219

















14,499,659

















4,391,796













Depreciation and amortization













8,584

















9,420

















31,644

















104,058













Total operating expenses













2,896,460

















1,587,639

















14,531,303

















4,495,854





































































Net operating loss













(4,114,004





)













1,818,276

















(1,556,290





)













(1,220,684





)

































































Other income (expense):

























































Interest income













95,156

















-

















138,795

















-













Interest expense













(221,212





)













(490,260





)













(1,464,640





)













(1,839,749





)









Loss on early extinguishment of debt













-

















-

















(696,502





)













-













Total other expense













(126,056





)













(490,260





)













(2,022,347





)













(1,839,749





)

































































Loss before income tax













(4,240,060





)













1,328,016

















(3,578,637





)













(3,060,433





)









Provision for income tax













72,024

















-

















(123,579





)













-













Net loss









$





(4,168,036





)









$





1,328,016













$





(3,702,216





)









$





(3,060,433





)

































































Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted













10,373,729

















5,123,735

















9,238,233

















5,168,339













Net loss per common share - basic and diluted









$





(0.40





)









$





0.26













$





(0.40





)









$





(0.59





)



















SOW GOOD INC.









STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024













































Additional

























Total





















Common Stock













Paid-in













Accumulated













Stockholders'





















Shares













Amount













Capital













Deficit













Equity













Balance, September 30, 2024













10,245,388













$





10,245













$





91,086,537

















(58,274,175





)









$





32,822,607













Common stock issued in public offering, net of offering costs













-

















-

















-

















-

















-













Common stock issued in at-the-market offering, net of offering costs













1,042,862

















1,043

















2,190,171

















-

















2,191,214













Common stock issued in private placement offering













-

















-

















-

















-

















-













Common stock issued to pursuant to stock purchase agreement













12,374

















12

















25,354

















-

















25,366













Common stock issued to directors for services













-

















-

















-

















-

















-













Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants













-

















-

















-

















-

















-













Common stock options granted to directors and advisors for services













-

















-

















-

















-

















-













Common stock options granted to officers and employees for services









-

















-

















1,116,910

















-

















1,116,910













Common stock warrants granted to underwriters pursuant to equity issuance









–





























































Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2024













-

















-

















-

















(4,168,036





)













(4,168,036





)









Balance, December 31, 2024













11,300,624













$





11,300













$





94,418,972

















(62,442,211





)









$





31,988,061





























For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023













































Additional

























Total





















Common Stock













Paid-in













Accumulated













Stockholders'





















Shares













Amount













Capital













Deficit













Equity













Balance, September 30, 2023













4,868,083













$





4,868













$





59,117,367













$





(60,068,009





)









$





(945,774





)









Common stock issued in private placement offering













1,161,288

















1,161

















6,444,687













–

















6,445,848













Common stock issued to directors for services









–













–

















125,209













–

















125,209













Common stock options granted to directors and advisors for services









–













–

















29,296













–

















29,296













Common stock options granted to officers and employees for services









–













–

















297,856













–

















297,856













Common stock warrants granted to related party note holders pursuant to debt financing









–













–













–













–













–













Common stock warrants granted to note holders pursuant to debt financing









–













–













–













–













–













Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2023









–













–













–

















1,328,014

















1,328,014













Balance, December 31, 2023













6,029,371













$





6,029













$





66,014,415













$





(58,739,995





)









$





7,280,449





























For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024













































Additional

























Total





















Common Stock













Paid-in













Accumulated













Stockholders'





















Shares













Amount













Capital













Deficit













Equity













Balance, December 31, 2023













6,029,371













$





6,029













$





66,014,415













$





(58,739,995





)









$





7,280,449













Common stock issued in public offering, net of offering costs













1,380,000

















1,380

















11,973,596

















-

















11,974,976













Common stock issued in at-the-market offering, net of offering costs













1,042,862

















1,043

















2,190,170

















-

















2,191,213













Common stock issued in private placement offering













515,597

















516

















3,737,484

















-

















3,738,000













Common stock issued to pursuant to stock purchase agreement













12,374

















12

















25,354

















-

















25,366













Common stock issued to directors for services













31,211

















32

















295,616

















-

















295,648













Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants













2,289,209

















2,288

















5,670,680

















-

















5,672,968













Common stock options granted to directors and advisors for services













-

















-

















86,892

















-

















86,892













Common stock options granted to officers and employees for services













-

















-

















4,424,765

















-

















4,424,765













Net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024













-

















-

















-

















(3,702,216





)













(3,702,216





)









Balance, December 31, 2024













11,300,624













$





11,300













$





94,418,972













$





(62,442,211





)









$





31,988,061





























For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023













































Additional

























Total





















Common Stock













Paid-in













Accumulated













Stockholders'





















Shares













Amount













Capital













Deficit













Equity













Balance, December 31, 2022













4,847,384













$





4,847













$





58,485,602













$





(55,679,562





)









$





2,810,887













Common stock issued in private placement offering













1,161,288

















1,161

















6,444,687

















-

















6,445,848













Common stock issued to directors for services













20,699

















21

















125,209

















-

















125,230













Common stock warrants granted to related party note holders pursuant to debt financing













-

















-

















197,198

















-

















197,198













Common stock warrants granted to note holders pursuant to debt financing













-

















-

















50,682

















-

















50,682













Common stock options granted to directors and advisors for services













-

















-

















111,151

















-

















111,151













Common stock options granted to officers and employees for services













-

















-

















599,886

















-

















599,886













Net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023













-

















-

















-

















(3,060,433





)













(3,060,433





)









Balance, December 31, 2023













6,029,371













$





6,029













$





66,014,415













$





(58,739,995





)









$





7,280,449























SOW GOOD INC.









CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



























For the Year Ended





















December 31,





















2024













2023













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

































Net loss









$





(3,702,216





)









$





(3,060,433





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

































Bad debts expense













187,363

















-













Depreciation and amortization













826,939

















459,345













Non-cash amortization of right-of-use asset and liability













1,172,166

















68,477













Inventory valuation and obsolescence adjustments













1,657,264

















1,398,888













Common stock issued to directors for services













295,648

















125,230













Amortization of stock options













4,511,657

















711,037













Amortization of stock warrants issued as a debt discount













1,088,264

















1,173,986













Loss on early extinguishment of debt













696,502

















-













Decrease (increase) in current assets:

































Accounts receivable













1,930,749

















(2,387,237





)









Prepaid expenses













180,524

















(425,472





)









Inventory













(17,339,998





)













(4,112,386





)









Security deposits













(1,011,340





)













(322,616





)









Increase (decrease) in current liabilities:

































Accounts payable













514,471

















400,929













Accrued interest













(761,943





)













634,118













Accrued expenses













327,205

















490,494













Net cash used in operating activities













(9,426,745





)













(4,845,640





)









































CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

































Purchase of property and equipment













(3,269,332





)













(2,266,635





)









Cash paid for construction in progress













(2,658,544





)













-













Net cash used in investing activities













(5,927,876





)













(2,266,635





)









































CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

































Proceeds from common stock offerings, net of offering costs of $1,110,013













17,929,554

















6,445,848













Proceeds from the exercise of warrants and options













373,857

















-













Proceeds received from notes payable, related parties













-

















2,400,000













Proceeds received from notes payable













-

















400,000













Repayments of borrowings













(1,635,387





)













-













Net cash provided by financing activities













16,668,024

















9,245,848













































NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS













1,313,403

















2,133,573













CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD













2,410,037

















276,464













CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD









$





3,723,440













$





2,410,037













































SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:

































Interest paid









$





667,293













$





30,017













Interest received









$





43,639

















-













Income taxes paid









$





130,000

















-













































NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

































Non-cash exercise of warrants









$





5,299,113

















-













Repayment of interest









$





98,750

















-













Repayments of borrowings









$





(5,200,363





)













-













Reclassification of construction in progress to property and equipment









$





3,269,332













$





965,208













Value of debt discounts attributable to warrants









$





-













$





247,880























SOW GOOD INC.









RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA



























Three Months Ended













Year Ended





















December 31,













December 31,





















2024













2023













2024













2023





































































Net income (loss)









$





(4,168,036





)









$





1,328,016













$





(3,702,216





)









$





(3,060,433





)









Depreciation and amortization













243,992

















153,253

















826,939

















459,345













Interest expense, net













126,056

















490,260

















1,325,845

















1,839,749













Provision for income tax













(72,024





)













-

















123,579

















-













EBITDA













(3,870,012





)













1,971,529

















(1,425,853





)













(761,339





)









Share-based payments













1,116,910

















311,601

















4,807,305

















836,267













Loss on early extinguishment of debt













-

















-

















696,502

















-













Adjusted EBITDA









$





(2,753,102





)









$





2,283,130













$





4,077,954













$





74,928











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.