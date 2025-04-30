Sow Good Inc. to Host Conference Call for Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 14, 2025

Sow Good Inc. will host a conference call on May 14, 2025, to discuss Q1 financial results.

Sow Good Inc., a leading company in the freeze dried candy industry, will host a conference call on May 14, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its first-quarter financial results for the period ending March 31, 2025. A press release with the financial results will be issued prior to the call, which will be accessible both live and for replay on the company’s website. Interested participants should register through the provided link for dial-in details. Sow Good focuses on innovation and quality in its freeze dried treats, aiming to enhance customer experiences and foster growth for employees and investors. For further inquiries, they have provided contact information for both investor and media relations.

IRVING, Texas, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sow Good Inc. (Nasdaq: SOWG) (“Sow Good” or “the Company”), a trailblazer in the freeze dried candy and treat industry, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company will provide its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.





Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025





Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time





Registration Link:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI2326bc9791cc4ae6bb056740961fd547







To access the call by phone, please register via the registration link above and you will be provided with dial-in instructions and details. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.





The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay



here



and on the Company’s website at



Sowginc.com



.







About Sow Good Inc.







Sow Good Inc. is a trailblazing U.S.-based freeze dried candy and snack manufacturer dedicated to providing consumers with innovative and explosively flavorful freeze dried treats. Sow Good has harnessed the power of our proprietary freeze-drying technology and product-specialized manufacturing facility to transform traditional candy into a novel and exciting everyday confectionaries subcategory that we call freeze dried candy. Sow Good is dedicated to building a company that creates good experiences for our customers and growth for our investors and employees through our core pillars: (i) innovation; (ii) scalability; (iii) manufacturing excellence; (iv) meaningful employment opportunities; and (v) food quality standards.







Sow Good Investor Inquiries:







Cody Slach





Gateway Group, Inc.





1-949-574-3860







SOWG@gateway-grp.com









Sow Good Media Inquiries:







Sow Good, Inc.





1-214-623-6055







pr@sowginc.com





