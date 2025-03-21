SOW GOOD Earnings Results: $SOWG Reports Quarterly Earnings

SOW GOOD ($SOWG) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported earnings of -$0.40 per share, missing estimates of -$0.22 by $0.18. The company also reported revenue of $1,380,000, missing estimates of $4,488,000 by $-3,108,000.
SOW GOOD Insider Trading Activity
SOW GOOD insiders have traded $SOWG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOWG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CLAUDIA GOLDFARB (CEO) purchased 12,374 shares for an estimated $25,366
- IRA GOLDFARB (Executive Chairman) purchased 12,374 shares for an estimated $25,366
SOW GOOD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of SOW GOOD stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BARD ASSOCIATES INC removed 243,145 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $496,015
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 136,657 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $278,780
- SHAY CAPITAL LLC removed 100,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $204,000
- TEXAS CAPITAL BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC added 85,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $173,400
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 75,501 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $154,022
- SWEDBANK AB removed 68,839 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $804,727
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 37,321 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,134
