SOW GOOD Earnings Preview: Recent $SOWG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SOW GOOD ($SOWG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,488,000 and earnings of -$0.22 per share.

SOW GOOD Insider Trading Activity

SOW GOOD insiders have traded $SOWG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOWG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLAUDIA GOLDFARB (CEO) purchased 12,374 shares for an estimated $25,366

IRA GOLDFARB (Executive Chairman) purchased 12,374 shares for an estimated $25,366

SOW GOOD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of SOW GOOD stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

