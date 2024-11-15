Sow Good downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Roth MKM

Roth MKM analyst George Kelly downgraded Sow Good (SOWG) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $4, down from $17. Given product quality and velocity issues, slowing category growth, and increasingly challenging competitive environment, the firm notes its estimates have fallen “materially” after the company’s Q3 report and outlook.

