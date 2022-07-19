Sovos Brands Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SOVO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sovos Brands Inc (Symbol: SOVO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.29, changing hands as high as $14.33 per share. Sovos Brands Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SOVO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SOVO's low point in its 52 week range is $9.52 per share, with $17.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.14.

