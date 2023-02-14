Soviero Asset Management Now Owns 7.70% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

Fintel reports that Soviero Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.22MM shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB). This represents 7.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 1, 2022 they reported 0.92MM shares and 5.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 32.74% and an increase in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.81% Downside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is $7.65. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.81% from its latest reported closing price of $9.91.

The projected annual revenue for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is $1,341MM, an increase of 6.44%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 159 funds or institutions reporting positions in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers. This is a decrease of 125 owner(s) or 44.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRGB is 0.07%, an increase of 36.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.06% to 11,332K shares. The put/call ratio of RRGB is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,956K shares representing 12.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,921K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRGB by 99.92% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,533K shares representing 9.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,123K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company.

Rutabaga Capital Management holds 691K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 616K shares, representing an increase of 10.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRGB by 2.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 587K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 477K shares, representing an increase of 18.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRGB by 7.63% over the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. It believes nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around its table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. It serves a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to its many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering. There are more than 540 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

