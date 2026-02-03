Sovereign Metals (SVMLF) Price Target Increased by 14.11% to 0.95

The average one-year price target for Sovereign Metals (OTCPK:SVMLF) has been revised to $0.95 / share. This is an increase of 14.11% from the prior estimate of $0.83 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.49 to a high of $1.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 138.04% from the latest reported closing price of $0.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sovereign Metals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVMLF is 0.12%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 5,834K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 5,106K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PSPFX - Global Resources Fund holds 600K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MMRFX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund Class I holds 52K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing an increase of 47.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVMLF by 99.13% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA T. Rowe Price VCP Balanced Portfolio Class 3 holds 41K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RPGAX - T. Rowe Price Global Allocation Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing a decrease of 31.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVMLF by 21.71% over the last quarter.

