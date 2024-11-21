Sovereign Metals Secures Resolutions at AGM

Sovereign Metals Limited (AU:SVM) has released an update.
Sovereign Metals Limited successfully held its Annual General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions were approved by shareholder poll. Key decisions included the re-election of directors and the endorsement of the remuneration report, reflecting strong investor support. These outcomes may influence the company’s strategic direction and investor confidence.
