Sovereign Metals Secures Resolutions at AGM

Sovereign Metals Limited successfully held its Annual General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions were approved by shareholder poll. Key decisions included the re-election of directors and the endorsement of the remuneration report, reflecting strong investor support. These outcomes may influence the company’s strategic direction and investor confidence.

