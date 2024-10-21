News & Insights

Stocks

Sovereign Metals Completes Key Drilling at Kasiya Project

October 21, 2024 — 05:49 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sovereign Metals Limited (AU:SVM) has released an update.

Sovereign Metals Limited has successfully completed an infill drilling program at its Kasiya Rutile-Graphite Project, aiming to upgrade its Mineral Resource Estimate and convert Ore Reserves from Probable to Proven. This initiative involves testing over 5,607 meters, with results expected to be available in early 2025, potentially enhancing the project’s resource classification. As the world’s largest rutile deposit, Kasiya is set to play a significant role in future mineral supply.

For further insights into AU:SVM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.