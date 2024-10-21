Sovereign Metals Completes Key Drilling at Kasiya Project

Sovereign Metals Limited (AU:SVM) has released an update.

Sovereign Metals Limited has successfully completed an infill drilling program at its Kasiya Rutile-Graphite Project, aiming to upgrade its Mineral Resource Estimate and convert Ore Reserves from Probable to Proven. This initiative involves testing over 5,607 meters, with results expected to be available in early 2025, potentially enhancing the project’s resource classification. As the world’s largest rutile deposit, Kasiya is set to play a significant role in future mineral supply.

