Sovereign Cloud Director’s Shares Restructured

May 31, 2024 — 01:28 am EDT

Sovereign Cloud Holdings Ltd. (AU:SOV) has released an update.

Sovereign Cloud Holdings Ltd. has reported a change in Director Catherine Gay Reid’s indirect interest in the company due to an off-market transfer involving related entities. This reconfiguration resulted in the acquisition and disposal of a significant number of fully paid ordinary shares, with the overall transaction being valued at $1,917,718.38. Following the change, the director’s interests are now consolidated within the CUSP Holdings Pty Ltd as trustee for the CUSP Unit Trust.

