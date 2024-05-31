Sovereign Cloud Director’s Shares Restructured

Sovereign Cloud Holdings Ltd. (AU:SOV) has released an update.

Sovereign Cloud Holdings Ltd. has reported a change in Director Catherine Gay Reid’s indirect interest in the company due to an off-market transfer involving related entities. This reconfiguration resulted in the acquisition and disposal of a significant number of fully paid ordinary shares, with the overall transaction being valued at $1,917,718.38. Following the change, the director’s interests are now consolidated within the CUSP Holdings Pty Ltd as trustee for the CUSP Unit Trust.

