Sovereign AI Goes Global: US to Extend AI Influence Through Chip Deals

The first phase of a massive data center project, “Stargate UAE,” is set to come online in Abu Dhabi in 2026. This colossal undertaking, poised to house 100,000 of Nvidia’s most advanced AI chips, isn’t just a testament to the United Arab Emirates’ technological ambition; it also marks a significant shift in US foreign policy regarding artificial intelligence. Brokered by President Donald Trump, this project signals a new strategy to extend US AI influence by selectively easing export restrictions and facilitating “sovereign AI” initiatives in allied nations.

What Is “Sovereign AI”?

“Sovereign AI” is a term coined to describe a nation’s efforts to build its own AI capabilities and infrastructure within its national boundaries. This typically involves acquiring advanced AI chips, establishing large-scale data centers, and developing or deploying AI models and applications that meet national security and economic objectives. For countries like the UAE, which for years have sought to diversify their economies beyond fossil fuels, AI is seen as a key accelerator for future competitiveness in defense, manufacturing, and consumer services. The fear of being left behind in the AI race is growing, fostering a willingness to invest massively in these critical technologies.

How Is the US Shifting Its AI Export Policy?

The Stargate UAE project is a direct outcome of a major policy reversal by the Trump administration. Earlier this month, the US Commerce Department rescinded the “AI diffusion rule” launched by President Joe Biden, which had established three broad tiers of access for countries seeking advanced AI chips, with strict limits for nations like the UAE. This rule, set to take effect on May 15, aimed to control the spread of cutting-edge US AI-related technology, particularly to prevent it from reaching China.

Now, the Trump administration is drafting its own approach, signaling a shift towards negotiating individual deals with countries. This new bilateral strategy allows the US to grant access to state-of-the-art chips, like Nvidia’s Grace Blackwell GB300 systems, while simultaneously working with recipient nations to ensure robust US security standards are met. The Commerce Department has confirmed it will convene a working group with the UAE specifically for Stargate UAE to ensure responsible deployment of this critical AI infrastructure. This move represents a strategic pivot: instead of broad restrictions, the US is using its technological leadership as a bargaining chip to deepen alliances and ensure AI development aligns with its interests.

What’s the Scale of the UAE’s Ambition?

The “Stargate UAE” project is envisioned to be a monumental undertaking. The site in Abu Dhabi spans a vast 10 square miles (26 sq km) and will eventually host 5 gigawatts (GW) worth of data centers. The first phase, the 1-gigawatt Stargate UAE project, is planned by G42 in partnership with leading US firms OpenAI, Oracle, Nvidia, and Cisco Systems, alongside Japan’s SoftBank Group.

The initial 200 megawatts (MW) of capacity are slated to go live in 2026. This first phase alone is projected to house approximately 100,000 Nvidia GB300 chips. These are currently Nvidia’s most advanced AI servers, implying an immense computational capability. As Oracle’s Chairman Larry Ellison stated, this platform aims to enable every UAE government agency and commercial institution to connect their data to the world’s most advanced AI models.

Who Are the Key Players Involved?

The Stargate UAE project is a multinational collaboration:

G42 (UAE) : A state-backed UAE firm spearheading the local development and operation of the data center.

: A state-backed UAE firm spearheading the local development and operation of the data center. OpenAI (US) : A leading AI model developer, extending its global compute footprint.

: A leading AI model developer, extending its global compute footprint. Oracle (US) : Providing cloud infrastructure and expertise, building on its role in the US-based Stargate project.

: Providing cloud infrastructure and expertise, building on its role in the US-based Stargate project. Nvidia (US) : Supplying the critical, high-end AI chips (Grace Blackwell GB300 systems) that power the data center.

: Supplying the critical, high-end AI chips (Grace Blackwell GB300 systems) that power the data center. Cisco Systems (US) : Contributing networking technology crucial for connecting the vast array of servers.

: Contributing networking technology crucial for connecting the vast array of servers. SoftBank Group (Japan): An investment firm with existing ties to OpenAI and a history of large-scale tech investments, also involved in the broader Stargate initiative.

What Are the Broader Implications?

This shift in US policy and the realization of projects like Stargate UAE have several broad implications. For US technology companies, it represents an opportunity to expand their market beyond traditional “hyperscalers” (like Microsoft, Amazon, Google) and directly engage with national governments for “sovereign AI” initiatives, diversifying revenue streams and potentially mitigating reliance on a few large domestic clients.

For the US government, it’s a way to ensure that the global proliferation of advanced AI infrastructure occurs with US-designed technology, allowing for greater oversight and influence over security standards and usage, rather than ceding ground to rivals like China’s Huawei. However, questions remain about how effectively these security standards can be enforced and the long-term geopolitical impacts of such strategic technology transfers.

