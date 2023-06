MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - Russia's Sovecon agricultural consultancy said on Wednesday that it had lowered its forecast for the country's 2023-24 wheat crop from 88 million tons to 86.8 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alison Williams)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.