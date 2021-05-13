Sovecon ups its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop

MOSCOW, May 13 (Reuters) - Russian agriculture consultancy SovEcon said on Thursday it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop to 81.7 million tonnes from 80.7 million tonnes due to a larger than previously expected harvest area.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans)

