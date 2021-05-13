Sovecon ups its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop

Commodities

Russian agriculture consultancy SovEcon said on Thursday it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop to 81.7 million tonnes from 80.7 million tonnes due to a larger than previously expected harvest area.

