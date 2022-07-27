Commodities

Sovecon ups forecast for Russia's 2022/23 wheat exports to record high

The Russia-focused Sovecon agriculture consultancy has raised its forecast for the country's July-June 2022/2023 wheat exports by 300,000 tonnes to a record high of 42.9 million tonnes, it said on Wednesday.

The wheat crop estimate has been upped by 1.7 million tonnes to 80.9 million tonnes, the consultancy added in a note.

