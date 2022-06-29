Sovecon ups forecast for Russia's 2022/23 wheat exports to a new record high

June 29 (Reuters) - The Russia-focused Sovecon agriculture consultancy said on Wednesday it had raised its forecast for Russia's July-June wheat exports by 300,000 tonnes to a new record high of 42.6 million tonnes.

Exports will be supported by a record-sized crop, which Sovecon currently expects at 89.2 million tonnes, and relatively large carry-in stocks, the consultancy added in a note.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.