Sovecon ups forecast for Russia's 2022/23 wheat exports to a new record high

Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

The Russia-focused Sovecon agriculture consultancy said on Wednesday it had raised its forecast for Russia's July-June wheat exports by 300,000 tonnes to a new record high of 42.6 million tonnes.

Exports will be supported by a record-sized crop, which Sovecon currently expects at 89.2 million tonnes, and relatively large carry-in stocks, the consultancy added in a note.

