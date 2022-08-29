Sovecon ups forecast for Russia's 2022/23 wheat exports
MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Russia-focused Sovecon consultancy said on Monday it had raised its forecast for Russia's wheat exports in the year to June 2023 by 200,000 tonnes to 43.1 million tonnes.
The increase is modest compared with Sovecon's recent upgrade of the year to June 2022 wheat crop estimate to 94.7 million tonnes from 90.9 million. It said the pace of exports from Russia remained sluggish in July-August.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by John Stonestreet)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- VEGOILS-Palm oil ticks higher after Malaysia cuts export duty reference price
- METALS-Shanghai zinc, aluminium prices rally on supply concerns
- METALS-Shanghai zinc touches two-month high on supply concerns
- What's Next for the Raw Material Crisis and How Companies Can Avoid Its Downfalls During Times of Uncertainty