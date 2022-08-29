Sovecon ups forecast for Russia's 2022/23 wheat exports

Commodities

The Russia-focused Sovecon consultancy said on Monday it had raised its forecast for Russia's wheat exports in the year to June 2023 by 200,000 tonnes to 43.1 million tonnes.

The increase is modest compared with Sovecon's recent upgrade of the year to June 2022 wheat crop estimate to 94.7 million tonnes from 90.9 million. It said the pace of exports from Russia remained sluggish in July-August.

