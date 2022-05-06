Commodities

SovEcon raises Russian 2021/22 wheat export forecast by 0.2 mln to 34.1 mln T

The SovEcon agriculture consultancy on Friday raised its forecast for Russia's 2021/22 wheat exports by 0.2 million tonnes to 34.1 million.

Russia is the world’s leading wheat exporter, but has imposed an export cap amid rising domestic prices and logistical uncertainties as a result of the conflict in Ukraine and Western sanctions.

"In May and June, Russian exports will tumble as traders are running out of export quotas. Shipments are likely to rise sharply in July after the end of the quota period," SovEcon head Andrey Sizov said in a statement.

SovEcon also estimated Russia’s 2022/23 wheat exports at 41 million tonnes.

