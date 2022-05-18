Sovecon raises its forecast for Russia's wheat crop

Commodities

Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Wednesday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop by 1.2 million tonnes to a new record-high of 88.6 million tonnes amid good weather conditions.

Russia, one of the largest wheat exporters, produced 76.0 million tonnes of the grain in 2021.

