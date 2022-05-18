Sovecon raises its forecast for Russia's wheat crop
May 18 (Reuters) - Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Wednesday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop by 1.2 million tonnes to a new record-high of 88.6 million tonnes amid good weather conditions.
Russia, one of the largest wheat exporters, produced 76.0 million tonnes of the grain in 2021.
(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)
