Sovecon raises its forecast for Russia's 2022/23 wheat exports

June 3 (Reuters) - Sovecon, one of the leading agriculture consultancies in Moscow, said on Friday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's wheat exports in the new July-June marketing season by 1.3 million tonnes to 42.3 million tonnes.

Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter, supplying the Middle East and Africa.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jon Boyle)

