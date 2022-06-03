Sovecon raises its forecast for Russia's 2022/23 wheat exports

Commodities

Credit: REUTERS/EDUARD KORNIYENKO

Sovecon, one of the leading agriculture consultancies in Moscow, said on Friday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's wheat exports in the new July-June marketing season by 1.3 million tonnes to 42.3 million tonnes.

Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter, supplying the Middle East and Africa.

