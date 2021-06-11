Sovecon raises forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop

Adds details, context

MOSCOW, June 11 (Reuters) - Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Friday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop by 1.5 million tonnes to 82.4 million tonnes.

The forecast was raised after rains in May improved the condition of winter wheat in the southern region, the largest wheat producing and exporting region, Sovecon said in a note.

The estimate was also raised due to a speedy spring wheat sowing campaign and improved weather conditions for spring wheat in Russia's central and Volga regions, it added.

