Commodities

Sovecon raises forecast for Russia's 2021/22 wheat exports

Contributor
Olga Popova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGEY PIVOVAROV

Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Thursday it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2021/22 wheat exports by 0.2 million tonnes to 34.1 million tonnes amid the currently strong pace of shipments.

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Thursday it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2021/22 wheat exports by 0.2 million tonnes to 34.1 million tonnes amid the currently strong pace of shipments.

"After a period of sluggish exports in the second half of November, exports of wheat from Russia began to speed up," Sovecon said.

Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, which supplies Turkey and Egypt among others, is expected to harvest 75.4 million tonnes of wheat after drying and cleaning in 2021.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by David Clarke)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

Energy and Commodities Surveillance - A Regulatory Perspective

Dec 16, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular