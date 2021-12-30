Sovecon raises forecast for Russia's 2021/22 wheat exports

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Thursday it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2021/22 wheat exports by 0.2 million tonnes to 34.1 million tonnes amid the currently strong pace of shipments.

"After a period of sluggish exports in the second half of November, exports of wheat from Russia began to speed up," Sovecon said.

Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, which supplies Turkey and Egypt among others, is expected to harvest 75.4 million tonnes of wheat after drying and cleaning in 2021.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by David Clarke)

